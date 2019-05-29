Sancti Spiritus Provides Employment for Disabled People

The goods made by disabled workers are commercialized in different Cuban territories.

(Photo: Yoan Blanco).

People with visual, hearing and physical-motor impairments can find a job in the various workshops for the disabled that exist in this central Cuban province

In Sancti Spíritus, central Cuba, people with physical limitations have a secure source of employment provided by Emprova, a company that has eight workshops located in the municipalities of Yaguajay, Taguasco, Trinidad, Jatibonico, Cabaiguán and Fomento.

These workshops employ members of the Cuban Association of Disabled People (ACLIFIM), the National Association of the Deaf (ANSOC), as well as the National Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ANCI) who, in the midst of adversity, put their hands at the service of the people.

In these facilities, different goods are made, such as mats, handicrafts, paper and cardboard items such as birthday boxes and office supplies, among others. Many of these productions are also commercialized in the Cuban provinces of Las Tunas, Matanzas and Holguín.

The foundation of Emprova in 1976 led to the creation of the workshops for the disabled all over the country.