Sancti Spiritus Promotes Generation of Renewable Energy

The solar park at Mayajigua, in the municipality of Yaguajay, consists of 7,800 panels. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)

The six power stations of this type operating in this central Cuban province meet 11.3 percent of the midday peak power

The six photovoltaic power parks (PSFV, in Spanish) in operation in Sancti Spíritus produce a daily average of 75 megawatts / hour which represents 3.6 percent of the energy consumption in this province. However, the most significant feature of these power stations relies on the fact that they cover 11.3 percent of the territory’s demand during peak noon hours.

Engineer Reinier Hernández García, director of the Renewable Energy Sources Business Unit, ruled by the Provincial Electric Company, said that these power plants provides the territory with a 16.1 megawatts/hour power capacity. Such generation level is equivalent to a saving of 6 826 tons of fuel in the power plants, which also allowed avoiding the emission of 22 291 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, he added.

According to the source, the solar parks of Guasimal 3 and Cristales, in the municipalities of Sancti Spiritus and Trinidad, respectively, are scheduled to be concluded this year, while expansion works will be soon started in that of Mayajigua, northern municipality of Yaguajay.

In line with the island’s strategy that seeks to transform the energy matrix, Sancti Spíritus works in the preparation of six other solar power stations.