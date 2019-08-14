Sancti Spiritus: Ninth-Graders Provided Options for Further Studies

Secondary Education students can choose among different possibilities for the continuation of studies. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)

More than 4,000 careers were granted in Sancti Spiritus to students who completed secondary education

As part of the actions undertaken by the educational sector in the province of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, all of the students who concluded ninth grade this year will have the possibility to continue their schooling.

Yaneisy Berroa Muñoz, head of the Secondary Education Department in the territory, said that ninth-graders can either join the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School, the Vocational Institute of Exact Sciences (IPVCE, in Spanish), the rest of the pre-university institutions or register in courses to become medium-level technicians or qualified workers.

The education officer also said that in line with the Agreement No. 35 of the Congress of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP, in Spanish), during the current school year several medium-level technicians and qualified workers courses were offered to the children of farmers interested in agriculture-related careers, mostly in the local municipalities of Yaguajay, Jatibonico, Taguasco, Sancti Spíritus and La Sierpe.

Likewise, in accordance with the Resolution No. 306 of 2009 related to the continuity of studies, courses were also at the disposal of people from the AZCUBA Sugar Group, transportation, and construction sectors, among others.

According to Berroa Muñoz even though the continuation of studies is a priority every academic year, educational authorities are committed to consolidate aspects such as vocational training and career counselling in order to bring students closer to the different work centers of the province.