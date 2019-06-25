Sancti Spíritus Mountainous Regions Provided with Health Services

Health services are provided in all the districts under the Plan Turquino program.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The doctors working in areas under the Plan Turquino Program in Sancti Spiritus —with a population of more tan 25 000 inhabitants— have gone to the most remote localities to heal people.

So far this year, no infant or maternal deaths have been reported in the region, while out of the 114 children born —51 more than in the same period of 2018— only one was underweight.

According to Dr. Héctor Hurtado Luna, a first degree specialist in Integral General Medicine and head of the Department of Primary Health Care in the Provincial Health Office, this is the result of an ever better medical attention.

“There is full coverage of doctors and nurses in the region while the number of consultations have been increased —more than 70 000— as well as the home-based care”, said the doctor.

In addition to the specialized attention provided to local residents, Dr. Hurtado explained that there is X-ray, laboratory, ultrasound services as well as hospitalization wards in the eight polyclinics of the territory.