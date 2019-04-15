Sancti Spiritus Invests Over 3 000 000 Pesos in Pediatric Hospital

The pediatric hospital of Sancti Spiritus is equipped with a new clinical laboratory.

(Photo: Arelys García / Escambray).

During the last three years, about 3, 600,000 pesos have been invested in the restoration and maintenance of the Jose Marti Pediatric Hospital of Sancti Spiritus, in central Cuba.

According to Dr. Tania María Fernández Hernández, director of the institution, construction works were carried out in several services such as the intensive care unit, the radiology and neurophysiology departments, the doctors’ rooms, and the bathrooms of several wards.

Similarly, the outpatient clinics, a section for foreigners, the endoscopy department and the three laboratories of the hospital were refurbished. These three units, which were scattered in different areas of the institution, were relocated in the socio-administrative building.

The endoscopy department, also moved to a new place, is equipped with the duodenal intubation and the endoscopic study sections, which provides medical attention to children from Sancti Spiritus and from nearby provinces.

During the current year, the repair and maintenance of other areas will continue along with the construction of two operating theaters.