Sancti Spíritus Hosts 4th Technology Fair La Guayabera 5.0

From February 13 to 16, Sancti Spiritus will be the venue of the only event in the country that brings together culture and communications

In order to give visibility to what is being done in the territory in the area of computerization, the Cuban central city of Sancti Spiritus will be hosting the 4th Technology Fair La Guayabera 5.0 from February 13 to 16.

Headquartered in the Casa de la Guayabera, the cultural institution that treasures the largest collection of guayabera shirts in the country, the event will be dedicated to the Constitutional Referendum.

According to its major promoter, Carlo Figueroa, the fair will bring visibility to all the possibilities opened from the process of computerization in the country’s governance, while showing the strength of the Portal del Ciudadado (Citizen’s Portal), a technological platform that displays the particularities of each territory based on the personalization of its visual image and content for its government.

Conferences, panels, stands, concerts, presentations of theater groups and inauguration of exhibitions are some of the announced activities.

This year, there is greater balance regarding the artistic program. “The opening will take place Wednesday night with a concert by Raúl Paz while David Álvarez and his band Juego de Manos will perform the closing show. Local artists will be responsible for the rest of the musical proposals”, added Figueroa.

All the institutions located around the Boulevard have been requested to take their services out to the street on the last day of the event. On this same day, representatives from La Jiribilla and Cubadebate web sites will come to Casa de la Guayabera to share their internet experiences.

The event will come to a close with announcement of the best stands and with the challenge of continuing with the promotion of the process of computerization.