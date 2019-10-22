Sancti Spiritus Demands Freedom for Lula da Silva

Workers of Sancti Spiritus support the Lula Libre Campaign and demand freedom for former Brazilian president. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

More than 4,000 residents of the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus have already signed a statement demanding the liberation of former Brazilian President Luis Inazio Lula da Silva

The massive response to the claim for the freedom of Luiz Inazio Lula da Silva has been supported in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, with the signature of more than 4,000 workers and students as part of the Lula Libre Campaign.

With this movemen sponsored by the Cuban Institute of Frendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and the Cuban Workers Confederation (CTC) Cuba joins the worldwide effort for the liberation of the former president of Brazil, considered the man who did the most for the progress of his homeland throughout his history. So far, more than 150 meetings have been already held in Sancti Spiritus.

The campaign also supported by the Cuban Communist League, the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution and mass organizations, aims to collect tens of thousands of signatures certified by the suscribers’ ID numbers which will be delivered to the Brazilian delegation attending the Anti-Imperialist Meeting of Solidarity for Democracy and against Neoliberalism to be held in Havana from November 1 to 3.