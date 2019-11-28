Sancti Spíritus Deepens Investigation on Heberprot-P Efficacy

Cuban made Heberprot-P is commercialized in more than 49 countries.

A unique investigation is underway in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, to provide new evidence on the efficacy of this drug

The fact that Heberprot-P heals diabetic foot ulcers, that its use is extremely safe, that it accelerates healing, and that treatment with this Cuban made drug decreases amputations, has been demonstrated not only in Cuba but also in the more than 49 nations where this product is commercialized.

In Sancti Spíritus —the Cuban province where more diabetic patients are reported on the island: 30,000— a one and only investigation is currently underway to provide new evidence on the efficacy of Heberprot-P.

Dr. Rafael Ibargollín, clinical genetics specialist and promoter in charge of the diabetic foot comprehensive program in this territory, said that a clinical trial is being carried out by experts from the local Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in patients with diabetic foot ulcers.

“We are investigating on Heberprot-P’s unwanted immunogenicity to demonstrate that in addition to its safe and healing properties, patients do not develop many antibodies against it. The importance of such an exclusive study lies in the possibility of incorporating the drug into new markets in North America and Europe”, said the doctor.

According to Dr. Ibargollín, there have been difficulties in certain regions concerning the registration of the drug because of specific researches on antibodies that are not yet concluded in our case. It is about providing evidence that Heberprot-P does not produce large amounts of antibodies in patients that can make them go into anaphylactic shock or that the antibodies inhibit the role of the drug.

More than a decade ago Sancti Spíritus was a pioneer in the use of Heberprot-P to treat diabetic foot ulcers and, according to experts, its results have been in crescendo ever since.