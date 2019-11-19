Sancti Spiritus Celebrates Sport Festival to Mark November 19th (+photos)

Hundreds of people of all ages joined the celebration to mark the Day of Physical Culture and Sports. (Photo: José Alberto Rodríguez / Escambray).

Sancti Spiritus commemorated this Tuesday, November 19, the Day of Physical Culture and Sports with the celebration of the sport and recreational festival Zona Activa (Active Zone).

Hundreds of people of all ages joined the initiative that for the first time was hosted by this central Cuban territory. The festival was attended by Deivy Pérez Martin, first secretary of the Party in the province; Osvaldo Vento, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), and Teresita Romero Rodríguez, president of the Provincial Assembly of the People’s Power.

For almost five hours children, students, workers, older adults, and the people in general participated in the different activites distributed in eight large areas.

Prior to the Active Zone festival, the Yayabo Sport Center and the skating track were officially reopened after an extensive remodeling process.

INDER President Osvaldo Vento congratulated the festival organizers for such a beautiful gift. “It has truly been something special, we’ve been greatly influenced with this spirit of victory and sport is seen as an expression of the conquests of the Revolution”, he said.

He said that Sancti Spíritus has grown to show how much can be done with very little, from the initiative, the intelligence of the teachers, the responsibility with which the tasks are undertaken.