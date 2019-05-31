Sancti Spiritus Awards Outstanding Innovations

Innovators make a considerable contribution to the economic and social development

of the territory. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

In Sancti Spiritus, central Cuban province, there are 700 Committees of Innovators with 11 857 associates

The treatment of wastewater in the oil refinery located in the municipality of Cabaiguán, the genetic improvement of rice linked to crop yield and the protection of the environment, as well as the clinical evolution and quality of life of Heberprot-P treated patients were some of the research papers awarded in the Science and Technology Provincial Forum.

The event, where 127 papers were presented, reviewed the work undertaken last year, addressed future tasks and acknowledged the creators, institutions and municipalities which stood out in the innovation field.



“In Sancti Spiritus there are 700 Innovators Committees with 11,857 associates. New members have joined the National Association of Innovators and Rationalizers (ANIR, in Spanish) in fundamental sectors such as agriculture, sugar, construction, food, fishery, education and health”, said Esperanza Castro, ANIR president in this province.



Other distinguished researches are those aimed at finding solutions to the production of food, water and energy saving, the production of building materials, the substitution of imports, and the recovery of spare parts, among others.