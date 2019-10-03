Russian PM Dmitri Medvedev Arrives in Cuba

Medvedev was welcomed by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. (Photo: ACN).

Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev arrived in Havana this morning for a two-day official visit. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed him.

During his stay, the distinguished visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities.

Moscow and Havana have close relations in the social and economic fields and foster projects in strategic sectors for both nations such as industry and transport, as well as in the political dialogue on international agenda issues.

The Eurasian power has reiterated its position against the US economic, financial and commercial blockade against Havana, while Cuba opposes the application of all kinds of unilateral sanctions, such as those against the Russian people and government.