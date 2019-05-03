Romerias de Mayo Festival Starts in Holguin, Eastern Cuba

Performance of the Lyrical Children’s Company Voces de Angeles in the opening day. (Photo: Carlos Rafael)

More than 45 artists from France, Canada, Mexico and Cuba are participating since Thursday in the 26th edition of the World Festival of Young Artists, held every year in this eastern Cuban province.

The event, known as Romerias de Mayo (‘May Pilgrimages’), will gather 17 parallel events, including Our Memory Congress, which opens with the conference Culture and Revolution by the President of the Ludwig Foundation, Helmo Hernandez.



In the event to become the mainstay of the traditional Holguin festivity, there will be a talk entitled ‘Living, experiences and satisfactions’ on more than three decades of the Hermanos Saiz Association, led by Cuban Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso Grau.



During the contest, nearly 20 presentations by local researchers will be held, as well as the solidarity meetings Youth for World Peace and against Blockade, in response to the hostile policy of the United States against Cuba.



The music will also have its own moment with the event Jazz in Romeria, one of the most eagerly awaited events by the pilgrims who, this time, will be represented by the concert of the Holguin Symphony Orchestra.



There will also be ‘Electroromerias’ (acoustic music concerts) and ‘Destrabando la Trova’ (‘Unlocking the New Song’), which will feature DJs Leo Milano, Dennis-Ever, Whisper, and singer-songwriters Liuba Maria Hevia, Eduardo Sosa and Martha Campos.



There will also be simultaneous performances in the eastern Cuban province by the popular singers Cimafunk, David Blanco, Nassiry Lugo, Kamankola, and the bands Karamba and Vocal Renacer.