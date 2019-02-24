Residents of Sancti Spiritus Vote for Homeland

Cubans can exercise their right to vote from 7:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the evening.





Since 7:00 in the morning the 1 003 polling stations that were set in this central Cuban territory, were opened for local residents to exercise their right to vote

Long before dawn, there were lines of people outside the voting facilities in Sancti Spiritus. It is their desire to back their homeland because they know that their future depends on what they decide.

With pioneers guarding the ballot boxes, the voting began in the 1 003 polling stations of the territory where more than 367 860 residents have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

Thousands of specialists from all over the province are involved in the process, in which they are in charge of keeping the communication system smooth in order to guarantee the effective flow of data and information during the day and all the logistics of the process.

In accordance with the law, the polling stations will be open until six o’clock in the evening, when the election will be concluded.

Electors are requested to present their personal identification or, in case they don’t have one, they must apply for a document in the Identity Card Office.