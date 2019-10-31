Raul Castro Welcomes Díaz-Canel Upon Return from European Tour

The Vice-President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa was also present at the airport. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, received the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the delegation that accompanied him on the tour of several countries, in the early hours of this Thursday at Havana’s José Martí International Airport.

On October 20, the Cuban leader began his tour that took him to Ireland and Belarus, to Azerbaijan in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, and to a working visit to the Russian Federation.

Before leaving Russia, Diaz-Canel was received in Moscow by the Patriarch of all Russia, His Holiness Kirill, with whom he highlighted the links between both parties and the human values they share.

His Holiness Kirill sent an affectionate greeting to Raúl and recalled the support of the Historical Leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, for the construction of an orthodox temple in Havana.