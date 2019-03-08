Raúl Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel Attend Cuban Women’s Congress

Raul and Diaz-Canel presided over the closing session of the congress. (Photo: Irene Pérez / Cubadebate).

The meeting of transcendental character for women in the Caribbean nation summoned some 360 delegates and 40 guests

Army General Raúl Castro, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Miguel Díaz-Canel, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, attended the sessions of the 10th Congress of Cuban Women’s Federation underway at Havana’s Conventions Center.



A declaration of solidarity with the women of the world was launched, on the occasion of its international day, the new candidacy of the National Secretariat of the organization was presented, and recognitions were given to the provinces that have been avant-garde

and outstanding.



The day before, the central report of the FMC was analyzed, the delegates made suggestions and what was discussed last Wednesday during the work in the different commissions was reviewed.



José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, was present. He described as essential the participation of women in the process of updating the economic model and the improvement of Cuban society.



The meeting of transcendental character for the woman of the Caribbean nation summoned some 360 delegates and 40 guests, whose debates have as their axis the equality of gender in family and society, the youth as guarantee of the continuity of the FMC, and the questions of internal order.



In a press conference, Teresa Amarelle Boué, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and secretary general of the FMC, pointed out some advances in the organization between the 9th and 10th Congress, among which is the overcoming of all the indicators regarding the level of female participation in leadership positions and seats in parliament.



Other relevant aspects have been the annual incorporation into the FMC of at least 56 thousand young people aware of the relevance of the organization, the fact that several girls are general secretaries, and the formation of multidisciplinary teams of family care.



In addition, she pointed out, the 2016 application of the National Equality Survey, which among its main results includes 96 percent of the sample recognizing that Cuba has equal rights and opportunities for women.