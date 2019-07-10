Raúl and Díaz-Canel Receive Vietnamese Vice-President

During the amicable meeting, the leaders discussed the deep bonds of brotherhood that unite the two peoples. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, and Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, yesterday afternoon received the Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, on an official visit to our country.

During the amicable meeting, the leaders discussed the deep bonds of brotherhood that unite the two peoples, parties, and governments, as well as their countries’ respective experiences in the construction of socialism. They likewise discussed the excellent state of bilateral relations and the implementation of agreements reached between Vietnam and Cuba, along with a number of topics on the international agenda.

The distinguished guest was accompanied by Nguyen Quoc Cuong, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, and Nguyen Trung Thanh, ambassador to Cuba.

Also participating on the Cuban side were Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Political Bureau member and foreign minister; and ambassador in Vietnam, Lianys Torres Rivera.

As part of her agenda on the island, the distinguished visitor also met on July 8 with Salvador Valdés Mesa, first vice president of the Councils of State and Ministers, among other activities.

Additionally, along with authorities from Cuba’s Ministry of Agriculture, the Vietnamese Vice President toured areas of the Los Palacios agro-industrial combine, in the province of Pinar de Río, in particular those involved in the cooperation project her country sponsors to support the development of rice production here.