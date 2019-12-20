Raul and Diaz-Canel Attend Fourth Ordinary Session of Cuba Parliament

The fourth ordinary period of sessions of the ninth legislature of Cuba Parliament will take place Friday and Saturday. (Photo: ACN).

With the presence of Political Bureau members Army General Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee; Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic; Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power; and Second Party Secretary Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, the Fourth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the Ninth Legislature began.

The day’s agenda includes a review of agreements reached in the National Assembly and its standing committees.

Economic results for 2019 and the proposed Economic Plan for next year will be presented, along with the proposed 2020 State Budget and a report from the Economic Affairs Committee will also be submitted to the deputies for approval.

The reorganization of the Assembly’s standing committees is also on the agenda, in addition to the presentation of the bills on the Organization and Functioning of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, as well as Municipal Assemblies and People’s Councils.

The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, the Secretary and other members of the Council of Ministers will be approved, taking the country’s institutional framework to a higher level and providing more efficient channels for the executive and administrative management of the country.

The plenary session will also approve the legislative timetable for the implementation of the Constitution of the Republic and will ratify decisions made by the Council of State.

Esteban Lazo Hernández opened the day with a review of the issues debated during the work of the eleven committees, as well as the analysis and approval of the two draft laws that give continuity to the provisions of the new Constitution of the Republic of Cuba.

He also recalled the life’s work of Rebel Army Comandante Faure Chomón Mediavilla, requesting a minute of silence in his honor.