Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Visit Cuba

Upon arrival in Havana, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to Cuban National hero Jose Martí. (Photo. ACN).

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Havana on Sunday afternoon as part of their official visit to Cuba, the first of British royalty.

Their Royal Highnesses were received at José Martí International Airport by Ana Teresita González, vice-minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.

In the afternoon they laid a floral wreath to the National Hero and during their stay the Prince will hold official talks with Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of the Councils of State and Ministers.

According to a communiqué from Clarence House, the official headquarters of the Prince, their Royal Highnesses will develop other activities related to the arts, heritage restoration and sustainable agriculture. They will also travel outside the capital to learn firsthand about sustainable agricultural practices, as well as Cuban flora and fauna.

The stay of the Prince and Duchess on the Island will reflect and encourage the growing relationship between the United Kingdom and Cuba, said the British ambassador in Havana, Antonhy Stokes, in a video broadcast on social networks.

The diplomat explained that both countries work together on issues such as education, biotechnology and renewable energies.

Cuba is the couple’s sixth stop on a tour of the Caribbean in which they’ve already visited the former English colonies of Saint Lucia, Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Grenada.

The final destination for their Royal Highnesses will be the Cayman Islands.