President of the UN General Assembly Visits Cuba

Espinosa will arrive in Cuba after making an official visit to Mexico. (Photo: AP).

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, president of the UN General Assembly will arrive this Wednesday in Cuba for an official visit, whose program includes high-level meetings with the country’s authorities.



A press release from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Espinosa Garcés will also hold meetings with Cuban authorities, cultural and scientific personalities, directors of the Federation of Cuban Women and officials of the United Nations System on the Island.



Anayansi Rodríguez, vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Twitter on Tuesday that Cuba will ratify its attachment to multilateralism, strict respect for the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and its commitment to strengthening the UNGA as the most representative and democratic body of the UN.



The Ecuadorian diplomat will arrive in Cuba after making an official visit to Mexico in which she plans to meet with its president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and other senior government officials, as well as representatives of the country’s civil society.