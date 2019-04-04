President of Ghana Begins Official Visit to Cuba

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was recieved by Rogelio Sierra (L), vice-minister of Foreign Affairs. (Photo: ACN).

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arrived in Havana on Wednesday afternoon, on an official visit to Cuba.

Rogelio Sierra, vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, received him at Terminal 1 of the José Martí International Airport.

In his agenda in the Caribbean nation the president will have official

conversations with Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, in addition to other activities.

The visit of the President of the Republic of Ghana to the island takes place in the year that marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Among the bilateral links, education, agriculture, health and sports stand out; medical collaboration began in 1983 and by the year 2000 the Integral Health Program was initiated.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was born on 29 March 1944 in Swalaba, Accra. He studied law and economics in his country and England and was a leading member of the People’s Movement for Freedom and Justice, a political group advocating multi-party democracy.

After his victory in the 2016 elections, he took office on January 7, 2017.