Photovoltaic Training Park Opens in Havana’s CUJAE University

An experimental photovoltaic park was inaugurated on Monday in Havana with the participation of Cuba, Germany and Mexico.

The park is part of the Microelectronics Research Center of the Jose Antonio Echeverria Technological University (CUJAE) in Havana.

The Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of the European country donated some 60 solar panels to the park.

Joseph Weiss, minister counsellor of the German Embassy in Cuba, said that aid is important in this sector, because Germany has a long experience in managing renewable energy, and Cuba can cover all its energy demand with this alternative source.

The park is the result of a cooperation that dates back to 2015 and in which 130 Cuban specialists have been trained for optimal management of solar panels.

Martha Delgado, vice-rector of the Technological University, said the park will contribute to the training of professionals in three specialties and will promote research in renewable energy and energy efficiency for the sake of the nation’s economic and social progress.

Cuba expects that by 2030, 24 percent of its electricity generation will come from renewable energy sources.