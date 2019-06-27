Pastors for Peace Visit Guanabacoa Neighbourhood in Havana

The residents of this district were affected by the tornado that hit Havana last January. (Photo taken from http://www.icap.cu).

Members of the thirtieth United States-Cuba Friendship Caravan, organized by IFCO/Pastores por la Paz, exchanged with neighbors in the community of Castaneda, Guanabacoa, who benefited from new housing as part of the recovery efforts following the tornado that hit the capital last January.

The official website of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) reported that Jose Prieto, vice president of that entity, accompanied visitors who he previously received at the headquarters of the municipal government and gave them information on the material damage caused by the tornado, most already resolved and the remaining in the process of solution.

Ania Lemus, president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Guanabacoa, explained that the tornado affected the homes of 2,163 families (151 total collapses plus numerous partial) and 42 multi-family buildings, 11 schools, two health centers trade and gastronomy units, and businesses.

U.S. activist Gloria La Riva, who brought a new solidarity group to Cuba, said the example of Cuba, which insists on solving problems despite the blockade and with few resources, should be taken in the United States, where there are many resources and also millions of people without homes either because of poverty or natural disasters. “Cuba is solidarity,” she ratified.

The 35 members of the Caravan, with Gail Frances Walker, executive director of IFCO/Pastores por la Paz, at the helm, will continue their program in Cuba until July 5. They will be received at UNEAC and the University of Havana, among other institutions in the capital, and will tour Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Villa Clara.

After their arrival on Tuesday, the group had a warm exchange with Cuba President Miguel Diaaz-Canel, who conveyed the gratitude of the Cubans for the valuable solidarity work carried out by the Pastors for Peace, who represent the noblest feelings of the American people.

At the meeting, the visitors expressed their willingness to continue organizing these caravans of love and friendship in support of Cubans and their cause.