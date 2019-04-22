Over 350 Friends of Cuba to Participate in May Day Parade

The visitors will be welcomed at the Julio Antonio Mella Camp, in the Western

Cuban province of Artemisa. (Photo: ACN).

More than 350 people coming from 32 countries make up the 14th May Day Brigade of Voluntary Work and Solidarity with Cuba, who will be celebrating the International Workers’ Day along with the Cuban people, whom they will reiterate their support amidst the US government increasing aggressiveness.

According to the website of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the People (ICAP, in Spanish), this Monday, the Julio Antonio Mella Camp, in the Western Cuban province of Artemisa, will be welcoming the members of the brigade, who besides marching along Havana’s Revolution Square next 1 May, will attend the traditional solidarity-with-Cuba meeting to be held the next day at the Palacio de las Convenciones.

The visitors, who will stay in Cuba until May 5th, will meet an intensive program of activities which will be started with the conferences “The Hegemonic Politics of the United States against Latin America and the Caribbean” and “The Tightening of the Criminal Blockade of the United States against the Cuban People. Pretentions of the Implementation of the Helms-Burton Law”.

ICAP also said that they will also carry out voluntary work, pay homage to Che Guevara and Camilo Cienfuegos in Santa Clara and Yaguajay, respectively, and will visit historic places in Havana, Artemisa, Villa Clara, and Sancti Spíritus while holding meetings with workers, trade-union leaders, members of grassroots organizations and local authorities.

Source: Prens Latina. Translation: Escambray