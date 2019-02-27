Over 310 000 Voters Said “Yes” to New Constitution in Sancti Spiritus

Last Sunday results were in line with the preparation of the referendum . (Photo: Dayamis Sotolongo / Escambray).

The announcement was made during a press conference chaired by the members of the Provincial Electoral Commission

The Constitution of the Republic was ratified in Sancti Spíritus, central Cuba, last February 24, by 310 212 (90.7%) of the 342 004 voters who attended the polls, according to preliminary information released in the Press Conference held by the Provincial Electoral Commission.

Electoral authorities of the territory highlighted the quality of the vote since 96.74 percent of the ballots were valid, and 3.26 were blank or null, which is considered a better result as compared with previous elections.

According to Ernesto Sosa Martínez, president of the Provincial Electoral Commission, there are other ways of evaluating the vote, for example, taking into account the updated list of voters, 79.61% of the registered citizens of Sancti Spiritus chose “Yes”, while, if only valid ballots are taken into considerationy, 93.76% of the voters endorsed the Magna Carta. “In any of the variants, the new Constitution was approved by a majority vote in the province, with one of the best results in the country in terms of voting quality”, he added.

The oficial also said that last Sunday results were in line with the preparation of the referendum for which more than 6 700 people were mobilized to act as electoral authorities throught the territory.