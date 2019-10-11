No One is Going to Take Away our Confidence in the Future, Cuba President

Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was elected president on Thursday, OctOber 10th,

and will assume office until 2023. (Photo: ACN).

This was stated by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez during his inauguration speech as President of the Republic of Cuba

We are not here to promise, we are here to fulfill the mandate of the revolutionary people, expressed Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez in his inaugural speech as President of the Republic of Cuba before the National Assembly of People’s Power.

Díaz-Canel assured that today begins a new stage of work for those who represent the State and the Government, in which a different thought is needed to face the constant aggressions of which Cuba is the target. To change everything that must be changed, as Fidel told us, as Raúl showed us during his years at the helm of the Presidency and now as the First Secretary of the Party, understanding that the Revolution is a struggle for the future, he affirmed before the parliamentarians gathered this Thursday in an extraordinary session at the Havana Convention Palace.

The President of the Republic asserted that maximum use should be made of the human capital formed after 1959, the contributions of academia as a generator of knowledge for development, and stated that everything possible will be done to diversify services.

He recalled that in recent months the capacity of Cubans to resist adversity has been put to the test, under constant conditions of siege by the administration of the United States.

In this context, it is necessary to think about the existing structures and make the pertinent adjustments; one of them, he indicated, is that the State Council will function more frequently and with more impact between sessions of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament).

Referring to the current economic situation facing the country, he assured that everything will return to normal, but not with the same ways of doing things; greater emphasis will be placed on reducing expenses and savings will be understood as the engine of development, all in order to appreciate a strengthened economy for 2020.

He stressed the importance of municipalities learning to manage resources with greater responsibility, and to involve the people in the search for solutions, understanding that collective intelligence is inexhaustible. This attitude is the most logical, he said, when we live in a world with economic inequalities, where disrespect for international law predominates through threats and sanctions, where the United Nations podium is used to delegitimize governments, where the judiciary is used to imprison progressive leaders and unilaterally blocks the development of other nations.

He pointed out that if the Cuban Revolution has not lost anything, it is the moral course of history and expressed that in these times in which the imprint of the Commander of the Revolution Juan Almeida Bosque in his cry of principles has been remembered, the Revolution will keep all its convictions intact.

When you have a people of the Cuban lineage, you do not hesitate for a second to face the future, aware that we will conquer it,” he said. Those who create and build have defeated those who destroy and undo, he affirmed, at the same time that he sentenced that the more they attack and try to intimidate Cuba, the more dignity and national strength grow.

Intense and challenging days await us, but no one is going to take away our confidence in the future that we owe to our children in the Homeland that our parents won for us, concluded the president.