New Constitution of the Republic of Cuba to be Proclaimed April 10

The new Constitution was voted by the people in a popular referendum held last February 24th. (Illustration: OSVAL).

The Council of State, in a meeting held Monday, March 25, convened an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power, this coming Wednesday, April 10, at 9:00 am, in the Convention Center, to proclaim the new Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, approved by the Cuban people in a referendum on February 24, this year.

Also approved were two decrees-laws, the “National System of Scientific Degrees” regarding doctoral training in the country and the functioning of the National Commission of Scientific Degrees; and another regarding “Independent Audiovisual and Cinematographic Creators”, which legally establishes the figures of “creator” and “audiovisual and cinematographic creation collectives,” with the aim, among other questions, of ensuring quality productions and development of this activity. Both provisions, along with their complementary regulations, will be published soon in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba.

The Council of State also conducted a preliminary analysis of the results of the Constitutional Referendum, based on information provided by the National Electoral Commission.

Lastly, another extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power was convened for April 13, at 9:00 am, in the same location, in order to evaluate progress being made on the National Economic and Social Development Plan through 2030, and the implementation of Policy Guidelines approved in the Seventh Party Congress.

April 11-12, the legislature’s standing committees will meet.