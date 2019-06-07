New Chinese Wagons Travel Across Sancti Spiritus, Central Cuba

The new wagons were designed in China and took into consideration suggestions

made by Cuban specialists. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Technicians and specialists from the Asian country travel on a test ride to eastern Cuban territories. The train is scheduled to begin its journeys during the summer season

The residents of the town of Guayos, province of Sancti Spiritus, went to the local railway station on Thursday morning to see the train cars recently arrived from China to improve national transportation in the island.

After more than 40 years, comfortable carriages are travelling again on Cuban railways. On this occasion the locomotive is pulling 12 of the first 80 wagons that are part of the cooperation agreement between the two nations.

Rolando Navarro Hernandez, deputy general director of the Union of Railways of Cuba, told Escambray that this test ride will allow to check on the conditions of the road, the precautions to take in the different sections of the railroad, and the brake system, among other aspects of the train. This journey will cover all the railways used on trips from Havana to the eastern regins of the island.

The new wagons were designed in China and took into consideration suggestions made by Cuban specialists regarding the characteristics of our railway system. They are provided with central air conditioning, reclining seats, television, and bathrooms.