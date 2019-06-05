New Centers Opens in Sancti Spiritus on 505 Foundation Anniversary

In the new biscuit factory, 700 kilograms of the sweet are produced every day.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

On Tuesday, June 4th, the Solemn Session of the Municipal Assembly of the People’s Power took place on the occasion of 505th anniversary of the foundation of the also called Village of the Holy Spirit

Over a dozen economic and social centers received these days the benefits of rehabilitation and conservation on the ocassion of the 505th anniversary of Sancti Spiritus, the fourth village founded in Cuba.

Building activities have been going on mostly in the historic area of the city, including the Boulevard Street and the surroundings of the Serafín Sánchez Park, as well as in main avenues.

The rail station is one of the few patrimonial buildings that has been repaired in the island. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

During a tour led by Deivy Pérez Martín, first secretary of the Party in the province and Alexis Lorente Jiménez, president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, the Railway Station of Sancti Spíritus was reopened after being completely restored. This building dates back to 1924 and was marked by great deterioration due to aging.

According to Rolando Navarro Hernández, deputy director of the Unión de Ferrocarriles (Railroad Union) in Cuba, this is one of the few patrimonial rail station that has been repaired in the island.

A sweet cookie factory was inaugurated to the north of the city, with a daily production of around 2,800 packages of the biscuit. This is a high demand producto that is sold to the population at an affordable price.

The new beauty parlor is provided with modern equipments. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Other centers reopened after being submitted to refurbishment were the Quinto Siglo Store and the Café Cubita, located on the Boulevard Street, as well as the new beauty parlour, adjacent to the Plaza de Jesús.

The activities for the anniversary were a favorable scenario for the launching of the third edition of the magazine Sancti Spíritus sponsored by the Assembly of the People’s Power.

On Tuesday, June 4th, the Solemn Session of the Municipal Assembly of the People’s Power took place on the occasion of 505th anniversary of the foundation of the also called Village of the Holy Spirit