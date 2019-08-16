Milaymis Marin, First Junior World Wrestling Champion in Cuba

The Junior World Wrestling Championship is running in Tallinn, Estonia until next Sunday

16 August, 2019

Milaimys
Marin was also the first Cuban woman to win a youth Olympic medal, which she did last year in Argentina. (Photo taken from jit.cu)

Milaymis Marin made history by becoming the first Cuban woman to win the gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championship, tournament running in Tallinn, Estonia until next Sunday.

Marin (76 kg), Youth Olympic monarch in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last year, completed her great performance with a 10-6 win in the final over Chinese
Taipei Hui Tsz Chang.

On the way to the final, the outstanding Cuban wrestler debuted beating 5-1 Japanese Yasuha Matsuyuki to then defeat Indian Karuna Karuna in the round of 16.

Uzbek Mukhlisa Normuminova was Marin´s victim in quarterfinals, while Chinese Qian Jiang also lost to her in semifinals, according to the official website of the contest.

So far, the Cuban squad has also won a silver medal through Yonger Bastidas, in the 97 kg of the men´s freestyle event.

But in that same division, but in the Greco-Roman style, there are great expectations on Gabriel Rosillo, recent champion of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games which concluded last Sunday.

