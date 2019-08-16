Milaymis Marin, First Junior World Wrestling Champion in Cuba

Marin was also the first Cuban woman to win a youth Olympic medal, which she did last year in Argentina. (Photo taken from jit.cu)

Milaymis Marin made history by becoming the first Cuban woman to win the gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championship, tournament running in Tallinn, Estonia until next Sunday.

Marin (76 kg), Youth Olympic monarch in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last year, completed her great performance with a 10-6 win in the final over Chinese

Taipei Hui Tsz Chang.

On the way to the final, the outstanding Cuban wrestler debuted beating 5-1 Japanese Yasuha Matsuyuki to then defeat Indian Karuna Karuna in the round of 16.

Uzbek Mukhlisa Normuminova was Marin´s victim in quarterfinals, while Chinese Qian Jiang also lost to her in semifinals, according to the official website of the contest.

So far, the Cuban squad has also won a silver medal through Yonger Bastidas, in the 97 kg of the men´s freestyle event.

But in that same division, but in the Greco-Roman style, there are great expectations on Gabriel Rosillo, recent champion of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games which concluded last Sunday.