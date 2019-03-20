Miguel Díaz-Canel Welcomes Former President of Argentina

The meeting was also attended by Cuba Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

The President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, received on Tuesday afternoon the former President and Senator of the Argentine Republic, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who is making a private visit to Cuba.

During the fraternal meeting, Díaz-Canel and Fernández exchanged on the most recent events in the region, and agreed on the need to preserve Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



On the afternoon of Monday 18, the distinguished visitor was received by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Both meetings were attended by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.