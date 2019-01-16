Miguel Díaz-Canel Visits Cuban Central Province of Sancti Spiritus (+photos)

Escambray

16 January, 2019

diaz-canel-in sancti spiritus
Díaz-Canel visits the photovoltaic park of La Sierpe, located a few kilometers from the capital city of Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Yaima Puig).

Since this Wednesday, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is heading a visit of the Council of Ministers to this central Cuban province, where he is expected to tour intitutions of socioeconomic interest

The President of the Councils of State and Ministers Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party, is leading Wednesday a working visit to Sancti Spíritus, which he described as “beautiful province in the center of #Cuba, as announced in his Twitter account.

The tour of the president and the delegation that accompanied him began in the photovoltaic park of La Sierpe, municipality located a few kilometers from the capital city, in the south of this central territory.

The photovoltaic park of La Sierpe was synchronized to the National Power System in 2016. (Photo taken from @PresidenciaCuba).

This electricity generating unit, which is composed of 520 tables —each with 10 panels— of the most advanced technology worldwide, was synchronized to the National Power System in 2016.

Then the president visited the Agro-Industrial Grain Company (EAIG, in Spanish) Sur del Jíbaro and several of its units where he learned about the significant economic and productive results achieved at the end of 2018.

Díaz-Canel exchanged with the workers of the Agro-Industrial Grain Company Sur del Jíbaro. (Photo taken from @DiazCanelB).

Before closing his tour around the territory, Diaz-Canel exchanged with the staff of the José Martí Primary School, located in the community of La Ferrolana.

In the meeting, where the Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, also participated, the director of the school, Pedro Manuel Figueroa Valdés, commented on the actions under taken to strengthen the quality of the teaching-educational process and to achieve integrality in the training of the students.

Before closing his tour around La Siepre, Diaz-Canel visited the José Martí Primary School, in La Ferrolana. (Photo: Angélica Paredes).

The Cuban president was accompanied by Deivy Pérez Martín, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Sancti Spíritus, and Teresita Romero Rodríguez, president of the Provincial Assembly of People’s Power.

