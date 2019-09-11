Miguel Díaz-Canel Attends Round Table TV Program

We will continue providing the people with due information. (Photo: Presidencia Cuba)

Loyal to the policy of the Cuban Revolution to keep a live and direct exchange with the people, the president offers updated information on new measures in view of the current energy situation in the country

The President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, appears on this Wednesday’s broadcast of the Mesa Redonda television program in order to inform the population about measures that must be adopted taken in the country in view of the current energy situation.

Accompanied by government ministers, the Cuban president is addressing the nation from 6:30 pm, in a special program that is broadcast live on the Cubavisión, Cubavisión Internacional and Canal Caribe channels, as well as on Radio Rebelde and Radio Habana Cuba radio stations, the YouTube channel of the Round Table and the Facebook pages of the Presidency, Cubadebate and the Round Table.