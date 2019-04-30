Media Outlets Unmask Twitter Coup d’état in Venezuela

Venezuela Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino. (Photo taken from http://www.radiohc.cu).

“All the military units deployed in the country´s eight defense regions are operating in normal conditions in their barracks and military bases, under the leadership of their natural commanders,” Venezuela Defense Minister was quoted by RT.

In a statement reported by the Russian media outlet, general Vladimir Padrino stressed that the Bolivarian Armed Forces will remain firm “in the defense of the constitutional order and peace”, under the guidance of “law, reason and history.”

In the meantime, the head of Venezuela´s Constitutional Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, called on Venezuelans to rally at the Miraflores Palace. In a statement to teleSUR, he reiterated that no militay institution in the country was controlled by the opposition.

Earlier this Tuesday, the self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said that he had begun the “final phase” of his plan to oust constitutional president Nicolas Maduro.

To @jguaido, the National Assembly and all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in #operacionlibertad—Estamos con ustedes! We are with you! America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored. Vayan con dios! #FreeVenezuela — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 30, 2019

In a video, Guaido, surrounded by Leopoldo Lopez, and a small group of army dissidents near La Carlota air base, proclaimed that the coup detat had taken place.

Karina Cartagena (@karinatelesu), a teleSUR reporter uploaded a short video of La Carlota airbase on Twitter, showing total tranquility in that military facility, with no sign of clashes or confontations. And she later reported from the base itself, showing no sign of revolt or that the base was under the control of opposition forces.

Speaking to Telesur, Tarek William Saab, the Venezuelan Attorney´s General. described the action as a ridiculous attempt to derail the country;’s constitutional order, and he urged Venezuelans, to defend peace and sovereingty of the country.