Sancti Spiritus’s Veitia Hopes to Reach the Finals in Lima 2019

In his first presentation, Yosbany Veitía defeated Colombian Yilmar González.

(Photo: Mónica Ramírez / Jit)

Gymnasts Rafael Rosendi and Hubert Godoy will be also competing today, as well as baseball players Pedro Álvarez and Yunior Ibarra

The competition today of 52-kg boxer Yosbany Veitía Soto in pursue of his ticket to the finals constitutes the most distinctive feature of the delegation representing Sancti Spiritus in the XVIII Pan American Games of Lima, Peru.

Veitía, who is one of the ten Cuban boxers to fight in semifinals, will be facing Puerto Rican Yankiel Rivera, whom he will try to defeat hoping to conquer the title he is still missing after two previous Pan-Americans silver medals.

Local gymnasts Rafael Rosendi and Hubert Godoy are also schedulled to compete today. They will be participating in the rings and horizontal bar finals, respectively. On the other hand, Pedro Álvarez and Yunior Ibarra —members of the Cuban baseball team— will be trying to get a win over Canada, after the team’s defeat vs Colombia.

Today, Cuba will seek to improve its place in the medal stand, where it is ranked 6th with five gold, five silver and four bronze medals. Of the twelve sports in which Cuba is participating today, shooting and boating are the best winning options.