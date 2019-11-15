King Felipe VI Pays Courtesy Visit to Raul Castro

Raul Castro received His Majesty Felipe VI. (Photo: Esudios Revolución).

His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain paid a courtesy visit Thursday to Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Party.

His Majesty was in Cuba as part of an official visit, which coincides with the 500th-anniversary celebrations of the foundation of Havana.

The positive relations between the Republic of Cuba and the Kingdom of Spain are based on historical and cultural ties.

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, and Queen Letizia, also unveiled Thursday in Santiago de Cuba a plaque in the San Pedro de la Roca Morro Castle and later, they went to the historic urban site San Juan Hill, National Monument, venue of the last battle of the Hispanic-Cuban-American war.