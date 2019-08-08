Japan to Produce Cuban Anti-Cholesterol Drug

Policosanol will begin to be marketed over the Internet in September. (Photo taken from @embacubajapon).

The natural drug Policonasol (known in Cuba as PPG), which lowers cholesterol and is of great importance in the treatment of ischemic cerebrovascular diseases, will be produced and marketed in Japan.

The official Twitter account of the Cuban Embassy in the Asian nation published: “Policosanol of Cuban origin, known as PPG, was registered on July 19 in Japan. It will be produced in the Asian country with raw material from Cuba and will begin to be marketed over the Internet in September.

PPG is a supplement that improves the quality of life in the elderly, a stage of life in which chronic non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes are on the rise.

Both Cuba and Japan have a high life expectancy, so it is of vital interest to improve the development of this sector of the population, the largest consumer of this medicine.

The Center for Scientific Research (CNIC), which manufactures the drug from sugarcane wax, celebrated in 2018 the 25th anniversary of its first registration and introduction in the Cuban market and in the market of more than 30 countries around the world.