International Tourism Fair Gets Underway in Havana

Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero said that tourism remains as one of the strategic sectors in Cuba. (Photo: Ismael Francisco).

The International Tourism Fair of Cuba, FITCuba 2019, got underway Tuesday with a special ceremony at Havana´s Convention Center.

Addressing national and foreign guests, Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero said that tourism remains as one of the strategic sectors for the development of the Cuban economy, and that it has shown positive numbers during the first months of the year, despite the negative effect of the US blockade.

The Fair, on its 39th edition, is having Spain as a special guest, and the Spanish minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Ms., Maria Reyes Maroto is visiting the island on the occasion.

Exhibits and pavilions will be displayed at the 18 century San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, part of the Historic Center of Old Havana.

From May 7 through 11, delegates will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of celebrations on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the Cuban capital.