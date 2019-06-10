International Project Benefits Children from Sancti Spiritus

The Integrated Early Childhood Care Project is sponsored by the United Nations

Children’s Fund (Unicef). (Photo: Delia Proenza / Escambray).

Actions aimed at strengthening the development of children from zero to six years of age, are guaranteed in Sancti Spíritus thanks to the Integrated Early Childhood Care Project

Providing quality education to children from zero to six years of age is a premise of the Integrated Early Childhood Care Project of which the Cuban city of Sancti Spíritus is part in view of its ratification process for the 2020-2024 period.

Yanexy Moreno Pérez, head of the preschool department in the Provincial Education Office told Escambray that the project promotes the publication of brochures for the Educa a tu Hijo (Educate Your Child) Program, while offering guidance for the family by using didactic materials such as crayons, coloring books and workbooks, among others.

Moreno Pérez also referred to educational messages and audiovisuals that favor the learning process at this stage of life. Likewise, surveys are recommended to identify the parents’ attitudes towards the different aspects of the program.

According to the official, these initiatives are implemented in the more than 30 daycare centers that exist in the city, as well as to the nearly 21 000 children included in the Educate Your Child Program.

