International May Day Brigade of Solidarity with Cuba to Visit Sancti Spiritus

The solidarity-with-Cuba brigade includes representatives from Brasil

and Venezuela. (Photo: Karoly Emerson / Siempre con Cuba).

The members of the brigade, coming from 32 countries, will be visiting Yaguajay and Sancti Spíritus, where they will meet a broad agenda until they go back to Havana on Monday, April 29 for the International Workers’ Day Parade

The May Day Brigade of Voluntary Work and Solidarity with Cuba will arrive on Thursday, April 25, in Sancti Spíritus, central Cuba, to fulfill a broad agenda of activities which will include visits to the cities of Yaguajay and Trinidad, before returning to Havana next Monday to participate in national parade on occasion of the International Workers’ Day.

The 342 members of the brigade are coming from 32 countries including representatives from Vietnam, South Korea, Africa, Brazil and Venezuela, as well as 66 Americans, despite the hostile Donald Trump’s administration towards the Caribbean island.

According to sources from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) in this territory, the visitors will be received by local authorities in the Martyrs’ Monument.

The intense program of activities of the group includes visits to the Camilo Cienfuegos Historical Complex, in Yaguajay, exchanges with members of grassroots organizations, tours of the historic center of the cities of Sancti Spiritus and Trinidad, as well as a visit to Ancon and Costa Sur hotels, two of the resorts located in the Ancon Peninsula.

The visitors as schedulled to return to the Julio Antonio Mella Camp, in the Western Cuban province of Artemisa, next Monday, prior to their participation in the 1st of May parade.







