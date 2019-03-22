Havana World Music underway at La Tropical’s Benny Moré Hall

The festival is aimed at boosting cultural exchange between Cuban and international musicians and performers.

Twenty-four Cuban and international bands are gathering in the Cuban capital at the Havana World Music Festival until Saturday.

The Benny Moré Rosado Hall of La Tropical is the main venue including the performance of Diego Guerrero from the Spanish region of Andalucia, who has mixed different music genre, such as AfroCuban ‘rumba’, ‘timba’ and flamenco, Canadian urban musical band Nomadic Massive and Brazilian contemporary hip hop group Mental Abstrato. National and foreign musical groups play their music at the Havana World Music every March to show the diversity and mixture that characterizes the world and Cuba as a nation.

Also on hand are Cuba’s Leyanis Valdés and Cuban traditional music bands Los Muñequitos de Matanzas and Nengón Kiribá, as well as Cimafunk, winner of the latest Havana World Music’s First Base competition, Cuban rapper Telmary and jazz musician Yissy García, also from the Caribbean island.

The festival, which is aimed at boosting cultural exchange between Cuban and international musicians and performers, is currently promoting the project Women of the World, gathering women from all over the world sharing their passion for music, including international stars, such as Renu, from Britain; Eda, from France, and Leyanis Valdés from Cuba. For six years the Havana World Music has become one of Cuba’s most important artistic events.