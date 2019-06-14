Guyana Hosts Sixth CARICOM-Cuba Ministerial Meeting

Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla during the opening ceremony of the 6th CARICOM-Cuba Meeting in Guyana.

Cuba and the Caribbean will further strengthen political, diplomatic and cooperation ties with the celebration this Friday of the 6th CARICOM-Cuba Ministerial Conference in the Guyanese capital.

Opening Ceremony, 6th Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of CARICOM and Cuba

The event, to be held at the Arthur Chung Convention Center, will address issues of common interest such as the effects of climate change, tourism, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Participants will discuss the importance of preparedness against natural disasters and consultation in international forums to raise awareness in the international community about the negative effects of global warming.

It will address the need to agree on more effective and immediate cooperation mechanisms to deal with the phenomenon.

Cuba´s Foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, delivered the opening address and was accompanied by CARICOM Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Granada, Peter David, who serves as the current president of the Council of Foreign Relations and of the Community.

CARICOM member countries and Cuba will also ratify their mutual support in international forums demanding fair and non-discriminatory treatment, and against the coercive measures foreign powers impose on Caribbean nations.