Guachinango Ranch Re-Enters Tourist Business (+photos)

This tourist destination is part of the route of the train that tours the Valle de los Ingenios. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray)

After being submitted to the most comprehensive repair ever, Trinidad’s Guachinango Ranch outstands for the diversification of its tourist offers

Having natural attractions that make it a typical countryside destination, the Guachinango Ranch, in the Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills), nearly 15 kilometers away from the city of Trinidad, has returned to the tourist business with plenty of offers after receiving the most comprehensive repair in its more than 20 years of operation.

Guachinango is perfect for outdoor activities such as horseback riding. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray)

Héctor Zerquera Báez, director of the Palmares Subsidiary in Sancti Spíritus, said that the restoration of the facility cost around 3 million pesos, being the repair of walls, ceilings and floors, the rearrangement of the different areas —introduction of three rooms and a bar—, as well as the restoration of mural paintings that date back to 1806, are some of the most significant actions.

The comfortable rooms are decorated with beautiful paintings. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray)

According to the tourism representative, Guachinango is perfect for outdoor activities such as horseback riding, walks, and swimming, among others. On the other hand, this unique tourist destination is part of the route of the ancient steam train that tours the Valle de los Ingenios.

The decoration of the three rooms and the mural paintings which reproduce biblical, mythological and animal scenes, give the house a particular gallery-like touch within a genuine rural environment.