Geisel Cepeda, Only Athlete Eligible for MLB in Sancti Spiritus

In the room where he is staying in Havana, Geisel Cepeda Lima felt a chill inside his body. He knew the confirmation of the news in the afternoon: his name was included in the list of 34 baseball players that the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) decided to release so they can be hired by Major League Baseball clubs. This is the first concrete step since the historic agreement signed last December 2018.

“I was aware that I was part of a longer list made a few months ago, but being in this one makes me feel very happy”, he told me on the phone.

He said that his parents had already called him from Sancti Spiritus. “They heard the news first because the announcement was made on social media. They were very happy”.

This year, Cepeda Lima was selected for the first time to be part of the pre-selection of the Cuba Team. At the moment, he is getting ready with other players to travel to Mexico for a high-altitude training.

Since he broke into the baseball practice, he was considered as one of the country’s top talents. He is a good hitter, runs fast and has a noticeable arm strength, which he has demonstrated in his performance in the center field.

At present, he plays that position with Los Gallos local baseball team. He’s been a member of that squad for the last three seasons, in the most recent of which was specially outstanding.





