France, Germany and Canada Lead Tourist Arrivals in Sancti Spíritus

Aerial view of the Ancon Peninsula.

This year France, Germany, Canada and Spain have been the main tourism source markets in Sancti Spíritus, a great “sun and beach” tourist destination which also offers visitors the possibility of exploring local nature, history and culture.

Reiner Rendón Fernández, top representative of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) in this central Cuban province, said that although tourist arrivals were below expectations an increase of foreign visitors was reported during recent months as compared with last year.

The arrival of visitors from nations such as France, Germany, Spain and Russia have been gradually increasing, said Rendón Fernández, who also mentioned the possible rise of Canadian visitors by the end of the year.

In Sancti Spiritus there are around 1 550 rooms in state-run hotels and about 3 010 in private properties. Most of the latter are concentrated in Trinidad (some 2 700), one of the cities with the largest non-state tourist accommodation capacity in Cuba.

Tourism industry is currently involved in a vast investment program in this province which includes the upcoming opening of La Popa Trinidad Hotel, in the city of Trinidad, as well as the continuation of the construction of the Hotel Meliá Trinidad and the Iberostar Ancón, both of them in the Ancón Peninsula.

On the other hand, the Mintur-led program aimed at the rehabilitation of Trinidad’s Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills) is underway, with the contribution of more than a dozen entities and organizations, all of them determined to turn this large plain into a sustainable economic, social, patrimonial and cultural resort.