Eusebio Leal Gets Recognition from American Academy of Arts & Sciences

Cuban intellectual and Director of the Havana Historian Office, Dr. Eusebio Leal Spengler. (Photo taken from RHC).

The Director of the Havana Historian Office, Cuban intellectual Dr. Eusebio Leal, has been named an International Honorary Member of the AAA&S.

The recognition was received over the weekend in the United States by Cuban Ambassador to the US, José Ramón Cabañas, representing the renowned historian during a ceremony held by the academy based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in which Leal became an International Honorary Member.

The diplomat said on his Twitter account: ‘It’s an honor to represent Dr. Eusebio Leal Spengler at the initiation ceremony of new members of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in Cambridge Massachusetts,’ and described it as very timely recognition, when Havana is celebrating its 500th anniversary in a few days.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also recognized Leal for the designation.