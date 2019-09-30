Eswatini’s King Arrives in Cuba for Official Visit

The king was welcomed by Cuban Vice-Minister of Foreign Relations, Ana Teresita González Fraga. (Photo: ACN).

His Majesty Mswati III, King of Eswatini (also known as Swaziland), arrived this Sunday at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport to begin an official visit to the island.

The king was welcomed by Cuban Vice-Minister of Foreign Relations, Ana Teresita González Fraga.

According to the Cubaminrex website, the distinguished visitor will hold official conversations with Cuban authorities and will carry out other activities in the Caribbean country.

Cuba and Swaziland established diplomatic relations on September 22, 1995

and currently 20 Cuban doctors offer their solidarity there.

This small sovereign nation without access to the sea of southern Africa has

a little more than 1.3 million people, in an extension of 17.364 square kilometers, changed its name to Eswatini in 2018, and its monarch Mswati III —who is the head of state— came to the throne in 1986.