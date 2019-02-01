Ernesto Quiala, Young Lineman from Sancti Spiritus Helping Havana

Espirituano by birth and lineman of formation, Ernesto Quiala is one of the men of all Cuba who rush to return electricity to the inhabitants of the municipality of Diez de Octubre

Ernesto was awakened at dawn, and despite the fact that work calls are common in his house at all times, this time it was different: “pick up, tomorrow we go to Havana to help”.

Espirituano by birth and lineman of formation, Ernesto Quiala is one of the men of all Cuba who rush to return electricity to the inhabitants of the municipality of Diez de Octubre, one of the most affected by the passage of the tornado that shook Havana on last Sunday.

We arrived with our own equipment and accessories, he said, because we came to collaborate, not to be a burden. We also brought some clothes and sheets that gave us time to gather to deliver them to the needy, he added.

According to information from the Municipal Defense Council of the territory, the electric service must be restored before the end of the week, and although the task is titanic, who knows a Cuban knows what this town gives … and Ernesto and all his troop are great Cubans!

Have you visited the area to see the damage? He does not respond to me. My boys and I came to work with everything, not to do disaster tourism.

He says he helped Santiago de Cuba before Hurricane Sandy, and that nothing gives him more pleasure than working in the capital, which is also his capital, even though he does not want to know anything about Industriales or lions in the ball.

Only 48 hours after the passage of the powerful and destructive tornado, more than 25 thousand cubic meters of rubble had been collected, water was being pumped normally in Ten de Octubre, and 40 percent of the electricity service in that territory had been recovered. The hands of all Cubans summoned to help are behind these achievements.