Emblematic Chinatown Reopens in Havana

The Chinatown, emblematic site in Havana of great

historical and heritage value, was reopened after completing the restoration works that several of its services and cultural facilities underwent.

The reopening featured a colorful traditional ceremony, which included the Lion and Dragon dances, according to Radio Reloj radio station.

Luis Antonio Torres, first secretary of the Cuba’s Communist Party (PCC) in the province, said that the effort, work, perseverance and love allowed giving back the city a renewed part of its identity.

On the other hand, Chen Xi, China’s ambassador to Cuba, thanked Havana authorities for carrying out the works, which, he added, show the historic combination between Cuban and Chinese cultures.

The Chinatown preservation project included the restoration of seven restaurants, the tea house and the bonsai garden, to mention just few of the works.

The first Chinese-owned businesses of Havana opened in 1858 and its growth and development resulted in the emergence of one of the oldest and largest neighborhoods of that community in Latin America.