Díaz-Canel Leads Government Visit to Holguín

Díaz-Canel in the “60th Anniversary of the October Revolution” Sugarcane Combine Harvester Enterprise. (Photo: @DiazCanelB).

The Cuban President began the first day of a government visit to the eastern province of Holguín today, accompanied by members of the Council of Ministers.

According to the @PresidenciaCubaTwitter account, the first stop of the tour was the “60th Anniversary of the October Revolution” Sugarcane Combine Harvester Enterprise, which has the potential to increase the production of spare parts, resulting in import substitution.

Issues such as the improvement of planning and payment systems were discussed during the visit.

Díaz-Canel insisted on increasing the production of construction materials, on the use of local production infrastructure, on the need to advance housing construction, and streamline the construction materials subsidy program.