Díaz-Canel in Venezuela for Nicolás Maduro’s Inauguration

Granma

10 January, 2019

The Cuban president will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Nicolás Maduro Moros. (Photo: Estudio Revolución).

During his stay, Díaz-Canel will convey the solidarity of the Cuban government and people towards the re-elected Venezuelan president

The President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, has arrived in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to participate in the swearing-in ceremony for the country’s constitutional President Nicolás Maduro’s, legitimately re-elected by the people, May 20, 2018.

During his stay, Díaz-Canel will convey the Cuban government and people’s solidarity with and support for Maduro as he begins a new term in office, and for the civic-military union of the Bolivarian people.

The occasion will provide a timely opportunity to reaffirm the excellent relations shared by the two people and governments.

Accompanying Díaz-Canel are Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, Cuban ambassador in Venezuela.

